Donate your old car seat to Target, get 20% off coupon in return

ROANOKE, Va. - Good news, parents -- if you have an old car seat, you can trade it in at Target for 20 percent off select purchases in the future.

From April 22 to May 4, parents can trade in all types of car seats and get a 20 percent coupon in return that can be used toward another car seat or other baby gear.

The types of car seats accepted include infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged. The donated car seats are recycled by Waste Management.

The coupon parents receive after donating their car seat can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, such as playpens, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

The car seat can only be traded in at a participating Target store, but the coupon can be redeemed in-store and online.

Visit the Target website to see participating stores.

