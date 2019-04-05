Fisher-Price issues warning after 10 infant deaths reported in Rock 'n Play

ROANOKE, Va. - Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning after 10 infant deaths were reported in the Rock 'n Play since 2015.

All of the reported deaths happened when the children, all 3 months or older, rolled from their backs onto their stomachs or sides while unrestrained.

Because the deaths have continued, the CPSC is recommending that consumers stop using the product once children are 3 months old or as soon as they start rolling over.

Fisher-Price and the CPSC want to remind parents to always create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether that's a crib, bassinet, play yard or inclined sleeper. That also includes never adding blankets, pillows, stuffed toys or other items to an infant's sleep area. Always make sure children are sleeping on their backs.

