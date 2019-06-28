Ford debuts rugged off-road version of its super duty pickups

ROANOKE, Va. - Ford is adding a rugged off-road version to its super duty pickups.

The all-new "Tremor" off-road is on its way for 2020 F-250 and F-350 super duty pickups.

Ford says the "Tremor" will give the pickups new hardware and technology to handle rough terrain, greater towing, payload and more.

The new option also adds upgraded tires and a lifted suspension.

The "Tremor" package will be available when then 2020 super duty launches later this year.

