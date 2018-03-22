Hallmark returns to Roanoke Valley in popular hardware stores

ROANOKE - After Hallmark stores closed multiple locations in the Roanoke Valley, Northwest True Value hardware stores have become official Hallmark retailers.

Hallmark merchandise is now offered at Northwest Hardware stores in Roanoke at the Brambleton Avenue and Hollins locations as well as at a location in Southside.

Northwest Hardware's operation manager Nathan Overstreet said they will stock a variety of Hallmark products including the extremely popular Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments as well as greeting cards.

“Bringing Hallmark into the stores was a big step for us,” Overstreet said. “We saw the response from the community when the existing Hallmark chain, Jacklyn's Hallmark decided to close their doors. We saw an opportunity there and a nice fit in the hardware store to provide the community another product line that clearly there is strong demand for."

Overstreet said they will consider opening more Hallmark locations in their stores in the near future.



