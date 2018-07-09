It's Pay Your Age Day this Thursday at Build-A-Bear

ROANOKE, Va. - Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like!
This Thursday, at Build-A Bear Workshops across the country, it's Pay Your Age Day.
The only thing you have to do is be a member of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club, which is free to join.
For grandparents thinking this is a horrific deal, don't worry, you can pay the age of any and all children who are with you in the store.
What if you're up there in years but a kid at heart? In that case, you're also covered. No matter what your age, the most you'll pay is $29.
The offer is good for one furry friend per person.
If you're short on time to have the full Build-A-Bear experience, you can buy a furry friend unstuffed, pay your age and return to the workshop at a later date to have it stuffed.
Unlike bars on Friday nights, Build-A-Bear store associates will not be checking IDs, to verify ages, just use the honor system.
