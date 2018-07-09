It's Pay Your Age Day this Thursday at Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated the launch of its new store format today at a grand opening ceremony at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 1, 2015. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear)

ROANOKE, Va. - Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like!

This Thursday, at Build-A Bear Workshops across the country, it's Pay Your Age Day.

The only thing you have to do is be a member of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club, which is free to join.

For grandparents thinking this is a horrific deal, don't worry, you can pay the age of any and all children who are with you in the store.

What if you're up there in years but a kid at heart? In that case, you're also covered. No matter what your age, the most you'll pay is $29.

The offer is good for one furry friend per person.

If you're short on time to have the full Build-A-Bear experience, you can buy a furry friend unstuffed, pay your age and return to the workshop at a later date to have it stuffed.

Unlike bars on Friday nights, Build-A-Bear store associates will not be checking IDs, to verify ages, just use the honor system.

