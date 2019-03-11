Keys to knowing if you can trust an online review

ROANOKE, Va. - In a recent consumer investigation, NBC News found that fake online reviews were extremely easy to obtain.

As part of the report, NBC News paid money to other websites that promised to give them good reviews for a fictional company.

Within 24 hours, the bogus business, Gadi's Gardening, had 999 likes and a few days after that, more than 600 five-star reviews.

Facebook, Google, Amazon and Yelp all sent statements to NBC News saying they are aware of the problem and have protocols in place to actively monitor and remove fake reviews.

They also said the public can help end the problem by flagging suspicious reviews.

Jason Brown, with reviewfraud.org, told NBC News that consumers should be vigilant and avoid reviews with these red flags:

Typos or broken English – many fake reviewers are based in foreign countries. A sudden influx of positive reviews – that may be a sign that the business a consumer is researching has recently paid for positive influence. Positive reviews spread out across the globe – a typical reviewer will have a number of reviews, both positive and negative, in the location they live and maybe a few others elsewhere. But if they only have positive reviews spread out in various countries, that's a sign the reviewers were paid to write them.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.