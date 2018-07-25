Consumer

Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with sweet deal

Customers can get $1 dozen this Friday

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
Getty Images

(Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday on Friday with a sweet deal - a $1 dozen!

On Friday, July 27, customers can get an original glazed dozen for $1 when they buy any dozen at regular price at participating locations

This offer is only available on Friday, so make sure you get 'em while they're hot. 

In addition to this sweet deal, Krispy Kreme also announced it's glazed confetti doughnut, which will only be available from July 27 to Aug. 2. 

