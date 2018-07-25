Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with sweet deal

ROANOKE, Va. - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday on Friday with a sweet deal - a $1 dozen!

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

On Friday, July 27, customers can get an original glazed dozen for $1 when they buy any dozen at regular price at participating locations.

This offer is only available on Friday, so make sure you get 'em while they're hot.

In addition to this sweet deal, Krispy Kreme also announced it's glazed confetti doughnut, which will only be available from July 27 to Aug. 2.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.