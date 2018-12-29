Kroger shrimp recall: Here's what to know

Kroger is recalling several shrimp products due to possible contamination from under-cooking.

The company said the packaged shrimp is raw or undercooked, raising the risk of food-borne illness. However, the package indicates that the product is cooked.

All bags of the shrimp have sell-by dates of Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 2020. The shrimp was distributed at Kroger stores in states including Michigan and Ohio.

Customers who bought any of the affected items should not eat them. The items should be returned to a Kroger store for a refund.

Here's the product info:

Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO 11110-64115 Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 2 LB

Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case 69439-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case 69447-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case 69472-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case 89439-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case 89461-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies Please post until 12/31/2018

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case 98107-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 99479-5XXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 40401-370681 Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 2 LB

View a PDF of this product information here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.