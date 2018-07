ROANOKE, Va. - For all of the McDonald's fry lovers out there, we have some good news.

The fast food restaurant is giving out a free order of medium fries every Friday until the end of the year.

In order to take part in the deal, participants must make a minimum purchase of $1 and download the McDonald's app (Download for Google Play) (Download for App Store).

For more information, visit the McDonald's website.

