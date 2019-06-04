Michaels offering free craft projects for kids all week

Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - With some kids out of school already, crafting can be a fun activity to do around the house -- but it can also be messy.

Luckily, Michaels is offering free craft projects for kids all week, with a new activity each day inspired by "backyard discoveries."

Classes are free and include all of the supplies, but you'll need to sign up online to secure a spot.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the week:

• Wednesday, June 5, 4 to 6 p.m.: Butterfly puppet garden

• Thursday, June 6, 4 to 6 p.m.: Bug-catcher jar

• Friday, June 7, 4 to 6 p.m.: Painted rock bugs

If you're one of the first 100 event attendees for your store, you'll also get a $5 off coupon.

Busy this week? Don't sweat it. Michaels is offering craft classes for kids all summer.

