New color changing cups at Starbucks cause social media frenzy

ROANOKE, Va. - People are freaking out about new color changing cups at Starbucks. They need them like... now.

OK, that was a little dramatic, but apparently, it's true if you check out social media.

Starbucks launched the cups on Monday and stores are already selling out, and some people who managed to get their hands on the cups are selling them on e-bay for a higher price.

The new cups are temperature sensitive, so when you put something cold in them - they magically transform into ombré shades.

There are five colors-plus straws and lids and they cost $16.95 a pack, and these babies don't just look good in your hand - they're also eco-friendly!

Stop by any Starbucks location with the tumbler and score 10 cents off an iced order. That is, if you can get your hands on one.

