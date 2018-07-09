No, Kroger is not giving away $250 coupons

ROANOKE, Va. - Kroger is warning its customers that a coupon offering $250 off an order is a scam.

Many have shared the coupon on social media, but Kroger says "the giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger Company."

Kroger's recommendation is to not engage with the link or provide any personal information.

Kroger's post warning people about the scam has been shared more than 19,000 times -- hopefully enough to prevent this scam spreading further.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.