Pay Your Age returning to Build-A-Bear, but with major tweak

Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated the launch of its new store format today at a grand opening ceremony at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 1, 2015. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear)

ROANOKE, Va. - After last year's debacle that was Pay Your Age Day, Build-A-Bear is tweaking the offer in 2019.

Now, rather than simply showing up on a given day and waiting in a massive line, Build-A-Bear has a three-step process for a chance to pay your age for one of the stuffed bears.

The deadline to complete the following three steps is 11:59 p.m. on June 16.

First, make sure you're a member of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club. The club is free to join

Next, you'll need to complete the new birthday profile, which Build-A-Bear says only takes a minute.

Lastly, once you do all that, you'll be able to enter for a chance to receive a Pay Your Age ticket or even win a birthday party experience valued at $250.

Build-A-Bear plans to award tickets to 200,000 customers across the globe.

Rather than forcing all the tickets to be redeemed on a single day, the winners will have to redeem the offer between June 24 and 28. Guests will be able to make one furry friend per child present, with a limit of two furry friends per ticket.

The 10 lucky individuals who win the birthday party experience, must redeem the prize in the next 12 months.

So good luck!

Click here to find the nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop to you.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.