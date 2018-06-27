Phone scammer poses as law enforcement official, threatens arrest unless paid

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A phone scammer who is pretending to be a law enforcement official is threatening to arrest people who don't give him money.

Several people in Bedford County have reported receiving a phone call from a man claiming to be a deputy with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. The scammer states that he has two warrants for the person's arrest because he or she didn't appear for jury duty, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The scammer also directs the person to drive to a specific business, purchase prepaid credit cards and give him the numbers on the cards.

Law enforcement officers will never call a person and threaten to arrest them unless they pay money.

If you receive a call from someone asking for money or for personal information, hang up and call law enforcement officials.

