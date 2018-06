Pucker up, pickle partisans.

Sonic's snow cone slushes hit the menu Monday.

Leading the pack is the new Pickle Juice flavor, which joins Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger's Blood.

The drinks are available for half price during the drive-in's happy hour.

You can customize it, adding lemon, lime, or other fruits, or candy.

