RECALL: Pfizer recalls lot of Children's Advil over fear of overdoses due to packaging error

ROANOKE, Va. - The pharmaceutical company, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, is recalling a specific lot of their Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor according to a Monday announcement.

Pfizer issued the recall after customer complaints that the dosage cup is marked in teaspoons, but the dosage instructions are marked in milliliters.

While it seems minor, the release states that this could increase the chances of possible overdoses.

According to the announcement, the most common symptoms of ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

The specific lot that has been recalled is:

Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl. oz. Bottle

GTIN #: 3-0573-0207-30-0

Lot #: R51129

Expiration Date: 11/20

If you find that you have this medicine in your home, you can return it to the store you purchased it from for a full refund.