21,000+ containers of Perdue dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets recalled

ROANOKE, Va. - Look in your freezer and make sure these recalled chicken nuggets aren't there.

Perdue Foods is recalling about 16,000 pounds of its fun shapes chicken breast nuggets because they contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, according to the USDA.

The nuggets were produced on Jan. 10, 2019 and have a use by date of "MAR 11 2019" and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when a store notified the Perdue of an incorrect label.

Perdue investigated and determined that the incorrect back label was applied to the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.