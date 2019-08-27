5.7 million Contigo kids water bottles recalled for choking hazard

ROANOKE, Va. - Double-check the water bottles in your house and make sure your child isn't using this one.

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million water bottles designed for kids as the water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

These water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be black on these recalled Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles.

Only the black-colored spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall.

Credit: CPSC

The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four bottle colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors).

The water bottles were sold individually, as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

Anyone with the recalled water bottle is advised to immediately stop using it, and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

Contigo can be reached toll-free at 1-888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.