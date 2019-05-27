Aldi recalls flour amid E. coli outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E.-Coli outbreak with a potential link to flour sold at some Aldi grocery stores across the country.

Aldi and ADM Milling Company have issued a joint recall for 5-pound bags of Bakers Corner all-purpose flour sold at Aldi stores in 11 northeastern states that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The products, manufactured at ADM's flour mill in Buffalo, New York, have best used-by dates of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2019.

Aldi has since removed these products from store shelves.

Consumers are being urged to discard or return the flour to the store for a full refund and not to eat any raw products made with flour.

At least 17 people have been sickened in eight states from December 2018 through April 18.

The CDC reports that there have been three hospitalizations, but no deaths have been reported.

The products were distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

