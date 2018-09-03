Blood pressure medication recall

A voluntary recall was issued for a popular blood pressure medication.

The Food and Drug Administration says some products were mislabeled.

The labels on some Accord Healthcare bottles say they contain 100 tablets of Hydrochlorothiazide, but actually contain Spironolactone.

This is a drug used to treat heart, liver and kidney failure.

The FDA says the drug could increase potassium levels in some patients, while could be life threatening.

If taken in large doses, it can cause an irregular heatbeat.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.