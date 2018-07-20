Certain microwavable dinners recalled due to salmonella concerns

ROANOKE, Va. - If you have bought "Hungry Man" microwavable dinners recently, you may want to take a closer look.

A public health alert has been issued by the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service due to possible salmonella contamination.

Any microwavable dinners with "Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wingz" and a best-by date of Sept. 6, 2019, are being recalled. Dinners impacted by the recall will have the establishment numbers "EST. P138" or "P-138" on the side of the carton.

The possible contamination was discovered Tuesday when the company that produces the microwavable dinners was told that the whey powder used in the mashed potatoes with the boneless chicken dinner had been recalled.

Anyone with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.

