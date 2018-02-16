Several brands of dog food recalled due to presence of euthanasia drug

Kibbles 'N Bits is recalling several shipments of dog food due to the possibility of euthanasia drug pentobarbital in the food.

Veterinarians, animal nutrition specialists and the FDA confirm the presence of the drug, but assure that the low levels are not harmful to pets. Kibbles 'N Bits has initiated a voluntary removal of the affected shipments from shelves.

The contamination affects several Kibbles 'N Bits canned and wet dog food along with some types of Gravy Train, Skippy and 'Ol Roy dog food.

The popular brand launched an investigation into the contamination and narrowed its search down to one supplier and a single ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Kibbles 'N Bits assures that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure this does not happen again.

"We will continue to work closely with our suppliers and veterinarians to ensure the ingredients used in our products meet or exceed all regulatory safety standards and our high-quality standards," said the Ohio-based company.

Questions and concerns should be direct to Kibbles 'N Bits via phone at 800-828-9980 or online.

