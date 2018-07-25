Everything that has been recalled due to salmonella contamination (so far)

ROANOKE, Va. - As the list of foods contaminated by salmonella continues to grow, be sure to take a look in your fridge or pantry to make sure you don't have any of these food items!

Ritz Crackers

Ritz Cracker Sandwich and other Ritz Bits products have been voluntarily recalled.

Click here to see a full list of what crackers are being recalled.

No illnesses have been reported.

Goldfish Crackers

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of its Goldfish snacks after the company was told that an ingredient in its seasoning may contain salmonella.

The following varieties with the indicated codes are subject to the recall:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Raw turkey

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products has sickened at least 90 people across 26 states. Among them, 40 have been hospitalized.

Hungry Man microwavable meals

Any microwavable dinners with "Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wingz" and a best-by date of Sept. 6, 2019, are being recalled. Dinners impacted by the recall will have the establishment numbers "EST. P138" or "P-138" on the side of the carton.

Honey Smacks

The CDC said that 27 more people have gotten sick due to salmonella illnesses linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks. This brings the total number of illnesses to 100 people since March, although the outbreak was not announced until June.

Swiss Rolls

Flowers Foods is voluntarily recalling Swiss Rolls.

No illnesses have been reported.

Click here for a list of products included in the recall.

Zesty Sprouting Mix

The main ingredient in the mix is potentially contaminated with salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported.

Eggs

Eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms' Hyde County farm have been recalled.

According to the CDC, there have been 45 cases in 10 states with 11 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Salmonella symptoms

According to the CDC, symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains 12-72 hours after infection. The illness typically lasts four to seven days.

