Fruit sold at Walmart, Aldi recalled in Virginia over listeria fears

ROANOKE, Va. - Double-check your kitchen for your nectarines, peaches and plums.

Jac Vandenberg Inc., of Yonkers, New York, is recalling 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

The possibly contaminated fruit was distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

In Virginia, peaches and plums included in the recall were sold at Aldi, while nectarines in this recall were sold at both Aldi and Walmart stores in Virginia.

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile. The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at Aldi are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Those who bought the possibly contaminated fruit can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

