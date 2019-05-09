Igloo recalls 60,000 coolers after child gets locked inside

ROANOKE, Va. - Igloo has issued a recall for thousands of coolers after it determined the latch automatically locks, creating an airtight seal.

The recall comes after the company received one report of a child who became trapped inside the cooler before being freed by an adult.

The recall only includes 60,000 of Igloo's Marine Elite line of coolers that are white with stainless steel

latches.

These recalled coolers are made for use on boats and in marine environments.

The coolers were sold in 54-, 72-, 94-, 110- and 150-quart sizes.

“Igloo Marine Elite Cooler” and the quart size are printed on a label on the coolers.

If you do own one of the coolers, Igloo advises that you immediately put it out of the reach of kids and contact Igloo for instructions on removing and disposing of the old latch as well as information on how to get a free replacement latch.

