Kellogg's recalls Honey Smacks due to possible salmonella risk

ROANOKE, Va. - Check your cabinets to make sure this recalled cereal isn't there.

Kellogg Company announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Honey Smacks cereal because of the potential presence of salmonella.

The 15.3 oz. packages have a UPC code of 3800039103 and best if used by date of June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

The 23 oz packages have a UPC code of 3800014810 and have the same best if used by date as the other package.

Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding reported illnesses.

According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most persons recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

Kellogg is asking that people who purchased potentially affected product discard it and contact the company for a full refund.

No other Kellogg products are impacted by this recall.