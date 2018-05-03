Kroger-branded ground beef part of 35,000+ pound recall

ROANOKE, Va. - Approximately 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with hard plastic is being recalled.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a consumer who found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products.

The raw ground beef items were produced on March 22, 2018.

These items were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana for further distribution to retail locations.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The following products are subject to recall:

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN - 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.