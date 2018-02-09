Meijer announces recall of Greek, low-fat yogurts

Check your refrigerator!

Meijer is announcing a voluntary recall of select Meijer-branded Greek and low-fat yogurts as a precautionary measure due to the potential risk of small glass particles in the product.

Meijer became aware of the issue when a customer returned a yogurt cup containing two small pieces of glass.

Upon investigation at the retailer’s manufacturing facility, there may have been a possible risk of contamination.

There have been no illnesses, injuries or additional product concerns to date. The hazard risk to customers is considered low.

Consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

The following yogurts with an expiration date of 3/8/18 are included in the recall.

UPC UPC Description

7-08820-12657-2 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz.

7-08820-41513-3 Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz.

7-60236-11601-1 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz.

7-60236-11603-5 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz.

7-60236-12418-4 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz.

7-60236-12431-3 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz.

