More than 250,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers recalled due to fire concerns

ROANOKE, Va. - Amazon recalled about 260,000 portable chargers Tuesday because they can catch fire.

Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Models of six different AmazonBasics portable chargers can overheat and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has gotten dozens of calls about incidents involving the power banks.

The following are chargers affected by the recall:

B00LRK8EVO - AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank with Micro USB Cable - 2,000 mAh B00LRK8HJ8 - AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank with Micro USB Cable - 3,000 mAh B00LRK8I7O - AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank - 3,000 mAh B00LRK8IVO - AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank - 5,600 mAh B00LRK8JDC - AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank - 10,000 mAh B00ZQ4JQAA - AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank - 16,100 mAh

Click here to request a refund if you have one of the affected chargers.

Customers can also contact Amazon toll-free at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.