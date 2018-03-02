Over 4,000 pounds of Simple Truth chicken sausage recalled due to mislabeling

ROANOKE, Va. - Thousands of pounds of chicken sausage have been recalled because the sausage contains milk.

The Simple Truth product, made by J Bar B Foods, failed to declare milk, a known allergen, on the product label.

The Texas establishment is recalling approximately 4,050 pounds of the product.

The ready-to-eat chicken sausage items were produced Feb. 3, 2018.

The item covered by the recall is the 12-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “Simple Truth Chicken Sausage Links Spinach Gruyere,” with lot code 8034, case code 90394 and sell-by date of APR 16 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

