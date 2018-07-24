Pepperidge Farm recalls four varieties of Goldfish crackers

ROANOKE, Va. - Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of its Goldfish snacks after the company was told that an ingredient in its seasoning may contain salmonella.

The products were distributed throughout the country, but no illnesses have been reported.

The following varieties with the indicated codes are subject to the recall:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Different packaging options are included in this recall, and consumers are encouraged to read this chart.

If you purchased a product included in this recall, you may go to this link for reimbursement.

