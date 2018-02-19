Pilgrim's Pride issues nationwide recall for select chicken patties

More than 100,000 pounds of chicken was recalled after it was discovered that it could be contaminated by rubber.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services announced Friday that the contaminated batch of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation's chicken patties were produced and packaged on Sept. 6, 2017.

The recall applies to 30-pound boxes with six 5-pound clear bags containing "GOLD KIST FARMS, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-style Breaded Chicken Patties," with a case code of 72491050xx and a product core of 665400.

The recalled products are marked with establishment number "P-20728" inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped nationwide.

The issue was discovered due to a customer complaint received on Feb. 13. The contamination was due to an equipment failure at the facility.