Recall issued for more than 95,000 pounds of canned chicken sold at Sam's Club

ROANOKE, Va. - Check your pantry to make sure these cans aren't there!

About 96,000 pounds of canned chicken has been recalled as there may be hard plastic in the cans.

The thermally processed, commercially sterile canned chunk chicken breast items were produced by Tony Downs Food Company on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

12.5 oz. cans in a 6-can case of “Member’s Mark Premium Natural Chunk Chicken Breast in Water” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50 oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark Food Service Premium Natural Chunk Chicken Breast in Water” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-65” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered Tuesday after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding extraneous material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

