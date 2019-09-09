Recall issued for yellowfin tuna steaks sold at Kroger

ROANOKE, Va. - Shop at Kroger?

Better peek inside your fridge and freezer to check whether there are any yellowfin tuna steaks you purchased at the supermarket chain.

Distributed in 16 states, including Virginia, the fish may have been sold as raw yellowfin tuna steaks at the seafood counter or seasoned in store-prepped Styrofoam trays.

The steaks had a sell-by date between Aug. 29 and Sept. 14, 2019.

These steaks may cause scombroid poisoning.

On Sept. 4, the FDA became aware of multiple scombroid poisoning cases in individuals who consumed tuna steaks purchased from three separate Kroger retail locations in Ohio.

Scombroid poisoning is caused by eating fish that has not been properly refrigerated or preserved and therefore contains high levels of histamine.

Scombroid symptoms usually develop within a few minutes to an hour after eating contaminated fish. They usually resemble an allergic reaction, such as flushing of the face, headache, heart palpitations, itching, blurred vision, cramps and diarrhea. Symptoms can be treated with antihistamines. Even without treatment, people usually get better within 12 hours.

