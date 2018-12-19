The Children's Place recalls girl's snowsuits due to choking hazard

ROANOKE, Va. - If you bought a snowsuit for a little girl at The Children's Place this year, it may have been recalled.

The store has received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit. No injuries have been reported.

The retailer has recalled about 14,900 girls’ infant snowsuits sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months. The recalled snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns.

White Sophy floral - style number 2111187

Jazzberry ladybug - style number 2111187

Rosebud heart - style number 2111188

The style number is printed on a label sewn into the side seam.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.

The recalled snowsuits were sold at The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $50.

Affected customers can call The Children’s Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or online at www.childrensplace.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

