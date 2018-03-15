Roanoke landmarks featured in Roanoke-Opoly board game

ROANOKE, Va. - Ever wanted to own the Mill Mountain Star? What about charging rent to anyone who visits the Hotel Roanoke? Now you can!

Both the aforementioned Star City landmarks and countless more are featured in the new Roanoke-Opoly board game.

The game is similar Monopoly, but rather than the most expensive places being Boardwalk and Park Place, they are Downtown Roanoke and Center in the Square.

The game is exclusively available at Walmart stores in the Roanoke area for $19.98.

