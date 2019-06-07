Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day by giving sweet treat to those in need

CHICAGO, Ill. - Thursday marks National Donut Day, and for many of us that means tracking down where we can get some sugary goodness.

But for the Salvation Army, which started National Donut Day in Chicago in 1938, the day holds much more significance than a free treat.

During World War I, the Salvation Army "Donut Lassies" served donuts to soldiers. That tradition continues to live on with the delivery of sweet treats to those in need and donut lovers across the country.

Staff and volunteers with Salvation Army will be hosting events across the country in honor of National Donut Day.

To find an event in your area, visit the Salvation Army website.

