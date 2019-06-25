Sam's Club now offers same-day alcohol delivery in select states

ROANOKE, Va. - Sam's Club is now offering same-day alcohol delivery in select states.

Members can now have wine, beer and spirits delivered to their doorstep, along with their groceries when ordering through Instacart.

Same-day alcohol delivery is currently available at more than 200 Sam's Club stores in 12 states with plans to expand to more cities in the coming months.

Shoppers must be over the age of 21 and are required to present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

Sam's Club is also expanding its grocery delivery to include all locations nationwide.

The company says deliveries can be made in as fast as one hour.