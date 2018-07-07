Scammer asking for donations 'to help' Salem football team

SALEM, Va. - Multiple people have contacted police about a recent phone scam asking for donations, according to the Salem Police Department.

People say they're receiving phone calls from a number with a 770 area code asking for donations for the Salem football team.

If you receive a phone call like this, police advise you to not donate any money and hang up immediately.

The Salem football team does not ask third parties to help them raise money.

If you have any questions, contact the Police Department at 540-375-3078.

