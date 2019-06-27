Target takes on Amazon Prime Day with its own day of deals

Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - Target is going head to head with Amazon's "Prime Day" this year by debuting an event called "Deal Days".

The online sale event will last 48 hours on July 15 and 16, the same time as Amazon's shopping holiday.

Target even stressed in its announcement that there's "no membership required" to participate, unlike Prime Day, which is limited to prime subscribers who have to pay a year-long membership fee of $119.

Target says it will offer thousands of deals across several categories, including home and apparel.

Guests can get free two-day shipping with purchases of $35 or more.

There is also the option for same-day delivery through Shipt or in-store order pickup.