Things to buy and avoid in September

If you're looking for a good bargain, there are some things you will want to buy this month and others to avoid.

Outdoor furniture and grills are a good buy. According to Deal News, you can expect discounts of up to 25 percent on grills and 40 percent on furniture.

If you're a coffee lover, mark September 29th on your calendar. That's National Coffee Day. Several chains will likely offer deals.

Look for summer clothing to be marked down up to 70 percent.

September is also the month Apple releases its new phones, which often means deals on last-generation models.

Experts say avoid buying cars this month. New models come out in September, so look for deals on older models next month or later.

Wait on appliances as well. You'll find better deals in November.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.