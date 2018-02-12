'Totes to Go' scam hitting Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam.

A group calling itself Totes to Go is calling people from 817-840-7672, saying that its working with the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. However, that's not the case.

The Chamber of Commerce says that this is a scam.

The Sheriff's Office advises people to not give callers any personal or financial information.

If you do receive a call, the best thing you can do is hang up.

Anyone who may be a victim of this scam should contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-980-7800.

