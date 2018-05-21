Consumer

TripAdvisor releases this summer's hottest U.S. destinations

Mackinac Island, Michigan claims top spot

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

Looking for somewhere to go this summer, TripAdvisor has announced the top summer destinations across the country.

Of the 10 places, listed, four are in New England.

  1. Mackinac Island, Michigan
  2. Bar Harbor, Maine
  3. Block Island, Rhode Island
  4. Lake George, New York
  5. West Yellowstone, Montana
  6. Ocean City, Maryland
  7. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
  8. Anchorage, Alaska
  9. Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  10. Nantucket, Massachusetts

The list was determined by destinations seeing the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest from spring to summer 2018, according to TripAdvisor.