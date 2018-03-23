Postal Service dedicates new 'Mister Rogers' stamp

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Mister Rogers is now immortalized on a new Forever stamp after the U.S. Postal Service made the dedication at the studio named in his honor 50 years ago.

"Mister Rogers and his Neighborhood of Make-Believe made the ups and downs of life easier to understand for the youngest members of our society," said Postmaster General Megan Brennan, who performed the dedication. "He shaped generations with his kindness and compassion."

The stamp features Walt Seng's photograph of Fred Rogers in a red cardigan and also includes puppet King Friday XII, a "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" character.

Fred Rogers (1928-2003) was known as a beloved television neighbor to generations of children. His groundbreaking TV series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" inspired and educated young viewers with warmth, sensitivity and honesty. While singing the theme song, Rogers always put on his trademark cardigan, changed into sneakers and introduced the day's topic.

USPS welcomes the public to submit stamp suggestions in writing, but stamp subjects must be received three years before the proposed release date. For details, visit the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee website.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.