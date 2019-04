ROANOKE, Va. - Walmart customers will soon have the option to buy reusable bags at checkout.

The company says it will roll out its reusable bag initiative next month.

The bags will be made of recycled plastic and will be available for 98 cents.

Other retailers and governments are making a push to reduce single-use plastic bags and other items.

Most plastics are not biodegradable. That means they pile up in landfills, contribute to greenhouse gases and pollute oceans.

