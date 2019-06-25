Walmart starts accepting EBT payments

ROANOKE, Va. - Walmart is offering a new option that provides families using supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits to pay at grocery pickup locations nationwide.

The SNAP payment option makes it easier for more customers to pick up their groceries without leaving their cars.

Walmart says it's the first retailer to offer this method of payment for online grocery pickup.

Customers select "EBT card" for the payment option and provide it to the associate when their grocery order is delivered to their car.

Walmart plans to have more than 3,000 pickup locations by the end of the year.