Hill City Scene: Bring on Santa and the theatre

Friday marks the halfway point in November, putting us even closer to Christmas! This weekend's events certainly serve as a reminder that December is coming.

The sun'll come out tomorrow as the curtain opens on Dunbar Theatre's performance of Annie Jr. Take in the classic story of orphan Annie as she gets a chance at a new life! Don't miss one of four performances, the first of which is Friday night at the Carl Anderson Performing Arts Auditorium at Dunbar Middle School. Adult tickets are $8, while the cost for students and seniors is $5.

There's still plenty of time until Christmas, but if you can knock out your shopping list early, won't that make everything less stressful? Head to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday for St. Paul's Annual Holiday Bazaar. What should you expect? Cakes, pies, casseroles, breads, crafts, Brunswick Stew and twice-baked potatoes! But be warned, you should come early before it's all sold out!

It's hard to believe, but yes, Santa is making his grand arrival in Lynchburg this weekend. Arrive at 9:45 a.m. at the River Ridge Mall so you don't miss the big man's grand entrance, featuring a parade! Joining St. Nick will be The Salvation Army National Capital Band. The parade is free and open to the public; however, pictures with Santa will cost extra.

With a combination of 12 wineries and cideries on hand, the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival is something you won't want to miss Saturday. It begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Besides just wine, food and craft vendors will be at Poplar Forest too! Tasting tickets are $25/person in advance and cost $5 more come Saturday. Non-tasting tickets are available for $10.

It's not going to be much warmer in the Hill City this weekend. Saturday will get to the mid-40s and Sunday will only make it to the high 40s. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

