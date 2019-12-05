Hill City Scene: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lynchburg!

The Christmas tree is decorated, the lights are up and you’ve had more mugs of hot cocoa than you can count -- now what?

If you’re looking for a challenge, sign the family up for Mission House Coffee’s Gingerbread House Competition on Saturday or Sunday at 7 a.m.

The contest is open to gingerbread builders of any age, and winners will have the chance to win a $25 gift card to Mission House. Voting will go from Saturday to Dec. 15, and the winner will be announced on Instagram on Monday, Dec. 16.

Entry costs $10 and includes one gingerbread house kit. Teams can have a max of 5 participants.

Trying to watch your waistline before the holiday dinners hit like a freight train? Walk around Poplar Forest by candlelight to see how Thomas Jefferson and his family spent the holidays at their hideaway.

Keep in mind, the tour is partially outside, so bundle up and bring a flashlight. The tour costs $20 per person and tickets can be purchased online.

Can’t make it this Friday? There will be several other tours throughout the month!

If you’re in more of a mood for sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the holiday season, the city is holdings its 60th annual Lynchburg Christmas Parade on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

The King will even be in attendance! Lynchburg Elvis impersonator, Taylor Rodriguez, will be the parade emcee!

The parade will start at the City Stadium onto Fort Avenue, taking a left onto Oakley Avenue then a right onto Memorial Ave and ending at E.C. Glass High School. Looking to see other tree lightings and upcoming Christmas parades? We have a full list here.

We’d love to start sharing your beautiful pictures of the Hill City each week in Hill City Scene. If you have a picture you want to be featured, please send it to jwilliamson@wsls.com and include your name and exactly where the picture was taken.

It’s going to be a dry weekend in the Hill City with temperatures in the mid-40s to low-50s. Want to see a full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

Looking for some news out of Lynchburg? We have that too!