Hill City Scene: Snap! It’s nearly Christmas!

The days to shop before Christmas are quickly vanishing as we prepare to say goodbye to 2019. But we know you want more to do than simply shop. So let’s take a look at what’s happening this weekend!

Is it even the Christmas season if you don’t watch “It’s a Wonderful Life”? If you haven’t had the chance yet, you can go to Venue Cinemas on Lakeside Drive. The theater is offering multiple daily showings of the Christmas classic beginning Friday.

That night, after Clarence gets his wings, you’ll want to be at Thomas Road Baptist Church for The Virginia Christmas Spectacular. For nearly 50 years, the church has put on a production to celebrate Christmas with uplifting music, a beautiful Nativity, stunning costumes, and hundreds of musicians, dancers, and performers. Busy on Friday night? Don’t worry! There are five total performances across the weekend. Tickets range from $8 to $18.

If you do still need to shop for Christmas, head over to the Jamerson Family YMCA on Wyndhurst Drive on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy the Very Merry Vendor Fair. Featuring a variety of local vendors, this free event will help you finish your Christmas lists. Looking to relax? Central Virginia Chiropractic Center, Inc. will be there offering 30-minute complimentary massages!

The weather this weekend in the Hill City isn’t too great. We’ll see rain on Saturday in the mid-50s. On Sunday, we’ll be in the low-50s with some sun. Want to see a full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

