Hill City Scene: Get that Christmas shopping done ASAP

So, your Christmas shopping still isn’t finished... it may be time to start panicking. But what is a holiday season without a little panic. For those of you looking for activities other than shopping this weekend, we have you covered!

For our last-minute shoppers, you can take advantage of the final Mistletoe Market of 2019. On Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., find hand-crafted gifts, tasty treats and more as you finish up your shopping before Wednesday. If you’re looking for a local gift, this is the place to be! At the Lynchburg Community Market, you’ll also be treated to the sounds of Daniel Kepel’s violin!

Baby, it’s cold outside and baby we were born to run! No registration is required for the Riverside Runners Jingle Bell Fun Run this Saturday morning. This festive holiday tradition is open to all and even features prizes for those with the most spirit. Run up to 5 miles and BAM you’ll get some cookies and hot chocolate afterward. This sounds like my kind of run! To make sure you don’t miss this tradition, be at Riverside Runners on Rivermont Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

Looking to check “picture with Santa” off that to-do list? Then on Saturday, you’ll want to be at Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats. During the shop’s That’s My Santa Pictures event, kids will be able to have their photo taken with a diverse Santa. In order to get a picture with Santa, you have to be at the shop between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Before you head over, just a heads up, it costs $40 for a 10-minute session with the man in red.

The weather this weekend in the Hill City is solid for December. We’ll be in the mid-40s both days and probably won’t see rain this weekend. Want to see a full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

